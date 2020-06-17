XLRator and Abbotsford Tech District Announce Strategic Partnership

Abbotsford – XLRator is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with Abbotsford Tech District – a multi-billion-dollar private sector proposal to build a sustainable mixed-use tech campus on Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford.

With technology-led innovation at the forefront during the current economic environment, businesses recognize that they need to innovate and adopt tech solutions to be competitive and sustainable. The new partnership combines XLRator’s 10 years of local program delivery leading the tech sector in the Fraser Valley with Abbotsford Tech District’s vision of embracing Abbotsford’s agricultural roots to grow its future as a world-class tech & commercial hub.

Touted as one the largest private sector investment in the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford Tech District will provide the necessary infrastructure for businesses and tech companies as a research and commercialization hub with up to 18,000 new well-paying jobs.

“The Fraser Valley needs physical and institutional infrastructure to promote the development of BC-based startups across the full breadth of the tech sector. Abbotsford is the most productive agricultural jurisdiction in Canada. We think there’s a huge regional opportunity focused on agricultural technology that will support food security in B.C. and around the world,” says Gavin Dew, Chief Strategic Advisor, Abbotsford Tech District. “Abbotsford Tech District will be an innovation hub in the Fraser Valley, helping to attract and retain local and international companies that would otherwise locate elsewhere. We’re proud to partner with XLRator and build on their decade of great work to create a thriving regional tech ecosystem.”

XLRator and Abbotsford Tech District recognize the need to develop a network of new innovation hubs outside of Vancouver in order to provide affordable spaces and living to both businesses and tech workers. Their alliance will build on the region’s agricultural heritage, aerospace cluster, and manufacturing capabilities to help businesses access resources, programs and capital, and foster innovation and collaboration.

“As XLRator completes 10 years of delivering programs, resources, and advocacy for the local tech sector, this partnership with Abbotsford Tech District is driven by a belief in the potential of the Fraser Valley tech economy,” said Raymond Szabada, Chairman & CEO, XLRator. “Abbotsford Tech District is a great addition to our long list of partners who believe in the same vision of providing opportunities for innovation, developing localized tech hub in the region, building skilled training programs for the youth and newcomers, and building a strong resilient community of founders and entrepreneurs.”