Stay Connected with the City of Chilliwack App

Chilliwack – Have you ever come across a pothole, damaged street sign or illegally dumped items around town and wondered what to do about it? With the new City of Chilliwack app, residents will be able to report issues from potholes to park maintenance and stay up to date on City news and initiatives.

Residents who download the free City of Chilliwack app will have access to the Report an Issue feature, where they can select an issue from a list of common reports, identify the location by address or using a map, take photos of the issue, add notes, and track the status of their report.

“Apps provide another venue for residents to engage with the City and report Operations concerns to help us keep Chilliwack looking good,” said Mayor Popove. “Whether you want to report a pothole or graffiti, tell us about an issue with a traffic sign, or another concern, you can let us know through the new app.”

In addition to submitting reports on the go, the new City of Chilliwack app syncs the City’s Curbside Collection app, where you can set reminders for your collection day and easily search free and low-cost responsible disposal options for all materials. Residents can also find out more about Mayor and Council and current City news, events and initiatives via the app.

Visit chilliwack.com/app to learn more, or download the free City of Chilliwack app from your app store.