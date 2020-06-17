Junos Announce Virtual 2020 Awards Ceremony – Monday June 29

Toronto (Brock Thiessen, Exclaim) – Following a cancellation earlier this year, the Juno Awards will now finally take place virtually.
Today the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and broadcast partner CBC announced that the 2020 awards ceremony will take place on June 29 during an online event.
The virtual ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcasted live on CBC Gem, as well as on CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. It will also appear on a dedicated Junos Awards website.
The event also promises a lineup of guest presenters and special performances. Performers include iskwē, Neon Dreams and the Dead South, while presenters will be Finn Wolfhard, Alexandra Stréliski, Andrew Phung, Chris Boucher, George Stroumboulopoulos, Jessie Reyez and more.
As previously reported, the 49th annual JUNO Awards that were set to take place in Saskatoon in March, but they were cancelled last minute due to COVID-19. The decision was then made to postpone the winners announcement indefinitely.
“We are thrilled to finally announce the 2020 Juno winners and recognize all of the incredibly talented artists who’ve been waiting patiently since we had to, unfortunately, cancel Juno Week in Saskatoon,” said Allan Reid, president & CEO, CARAS/The Juno Awards & MusiCounts, in a statement. “Thanks to the amazing support of our broadcast and content partner CBC and our presenting partner TD, along with all of our funders and partners, we’re able to celebrate the best in Canadian music this year through this special virtual JUNOS event.”
You can see the full list of 2020 Juno Awards nominees over here. Among the nominated artists for the 49th annual awards are Leonard Cohen, Jessie Reyez, NAV, Patrick Watson, PUP, City and Colour, Orville Peck, bülow, Alexandra Stréliski, Shawn Mendes, nêhiyawak and many more. Performers were to include Jann Arden, Lennon Stella, Daniel Caesar, the Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez.
