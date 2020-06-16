LINC Certificate Celebration (Immigrant Services) Thursday June 18th

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services – Immigrant Services, is having a celebration for immigrant students progressing in their English language classes – while observing social distancing guidelines.

Thursday June 18 from 9:30 to 11:30AM.

See video of parking here – https://wm-no.glb.shawcable.net/service/home/~/?auth=co&loc=en&id=51251&part=3

This year it is a “Certificate Drive Thru” celebration, with approximately 100 newcomers and families, driving thru to pick up certificates as recognition of progressing in their English language classes. These classes are called LINC or “Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada” and approximately 60 participants have progressed from one level to the next, this 2019-2020 program year.

National Indigenous People’s Day is also this month – and every year our friends at SKWAH First Nations to join us to make it extra special with their drumming and singing.

Main Street Church has donated their parking lot space to allow for a safe, socially distanced drive thru experience.

Newcomer LINC students have been learning English in their homes online – with ESL Teachers teaching from their homes due to COVID. This has been a steep learning curve for many students learning how to use technology to learn English – and for the instructors who learned how to deliver English Language classes online