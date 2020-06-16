GoFundMe Raises $11K For Yarrow Trucker Whose Leg Was Crushed In Accident

Yarrow – Over the past week, support has poured in for Yarrow trucker, Greg Fooks, whose leg was crushed in excavator accident on June 7. The life-altering surgery is a significant stress on the family’s finances. His community has raised over $11,000.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/29qz/help-support-greg-fooks-and-family

GoFundMe/Greg Fooks

From GoFundMe:

Greg is our ex- business partner with H & F Trucking. He was our right hand man for many years with our custom farming company M & K Custom Work Ltd. And was our go to helper for all things that needed to be fixed one way or another… But most of all, he is my Husband’s Best Friend. Greg and Teresa have always been there to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it no questions asked. Now is the time for everyone to return the favor for them. Greg took over H & F Trucking and has run the highways ever since as Lonzo Creek Trucking out of Abbotsford BC Canada. Hauling chips or wood waste to local mills or deliveries of sawdust, mushroom compost, and chicken manure to local farms around the Fraser Valley. All of this could possibly change for Greg and his Family as the prognosis on the injury to his leg/foot does not look good. This means his lifestyle and Trucking Career and steady income may have just come to an abrupt end. Teresa has been working for BEVO Green Houses for years in the front office but will likely be taking a lot of time off to assist Greg with his recovery and/or Rehab in the future when he is able to come home. Because of Covid -19 she is at home waiting by the phone and is not allowed to be beside Greg in the hospital and to help him with his needs while he is there. This tragic accident has caused the Family more than just stress and sadness. This accident will likely put them in an EXTREME Financial situation of substantial loss due to Greg not being able to be behind the wheel not just now but very possibly for life. It’s time for the Trucking Community, the Farming Community, and the local community to PLEASE come together and help Greg and Teresa get through this struggle and show that they aren’t alone in this fight. The money will be going towards outside medical expenses, possible home renovations to assist in Greg’s Rehab and Daily life needs. Financial Obligations that need to be met and whatever else Greg and Teresa will need during this time and in the future. Please show your love and support for this family as they would do it for you as well. It’s time to give back and help a fellow trucker, farmer, husband, son, grandfather, and Best Friend.