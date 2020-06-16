Chilliwack’s Unofficial Mayor Is Back On the Streets – And We’re Happy To See Him.. and Her !

Chilliwack – Shortly after Harold Zinke celebrated 21 years with the Chilliwack BIA (in March), along comes the CVOID-19 pandemic and pulled both Harold and Serena off the streets.

The BIA did that as a safety precaution. As of Tuesday June 16, Harold was back on the streets, cleaning up and talking to everyone he meets….with social distancing protocols.

And of course, that big smile!

Serena will follow on Thursday.

Give them a honk or a wave, but no hand shakes.

The BIA posted the picture to their Facebook page.

Now we can get back to talking Chiefs hockey with Harold and Serena.