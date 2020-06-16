Chilliwack FC Office Resume Limited Hours

Chilliwack – As of Tuesday, June 16, our Chilliwack FC office resumed limited hours to assist with registration for evaluations and Return to Train camps. In keeping with physical distancing measures, only one person will be allowed in the office foyer at a time. If it is raining, please bring an umbrella with you for your comfort while you wait outside. It is recommended that you not bring your child(ren) with you if possible.

CFC will continue to provide services via phone (604) 792-0090 or email to info@chilliwackfc.com

Office Hours as of June 16, 2020

Monday — CLOSED

Tuesday — 4:00-7:00pm

Wednesday — 4:00-7:00pm

Thursday — 4:00-7:00pm

Friday — 2:00-5:00pm

Saturday/Sunday — CLOSED

Office access will be limited to the main entrance (located at the back of the Rotary Service building at Townsend Park). Access via the turf field will not be possible at this time.

For updates, visit: http://chilliwackfc.com/contact/