Chilliwack – As of Tuesday, June 16, our Chilliwack FC office resumed limited hours to assist with registration for evaluations and Return to Train camps. In keeping with physical distancing measures, only one person will be allowed in the office foyer at a time. If it is raining, please bring an umbrella with you for your comfort while you wait outside. It is recommended that you not bring your child(ren) with you if possible.
CFC will continue to provide services via phone (604) 792-0090 or email to info@chilliwackfc.com
Office Hours as of June 16, 2020
- Monday — CLOSED
- Tuesday — 4:00-7:00pm
- Wednesday — 4:00-7:00pm
- Thursday — 4:00-7:00pm
- Friday — 2:00-5:00pm
- Saturday/Sunday — CLOSED
Office access will be limited to the main entrance (located at the back of the Rotary Service building at Townsend Park). Access via the turf field will not be possible at this time.
For updates, visit: http://chilliwackfc.com/contact/
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack FC Office Resume Limited Hours"