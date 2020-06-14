Chilliwack Council Looking To Give Funds For Chilliwack Youth Health Centre for PPE/COVID as Money For Rosedale Skateboard Park

Chilliwack – Tuesday’s Council meeting for the City of Chillwack is expected to address PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre, to the tune of $16,500.

In the agenda: Having recently been selected as a designated community under the Reaching Home Program, the City of Chilliwack was recently informed that it would receive $16,500 from theCOVID-19 Community Response Fund (supported by the Canadian Medical Association Foundation and administered by FCM) to provide COVID-19-related support to vulnerable populations. To receive the funds, the City must submit a brief description of the initiative to which it would like to apply the funds. Staff have undertaken a review of local needs, and in discussion with service providers have identified a need for increased access for youth whoare seeking free counselling and supports at the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre (CYHC). Due to COVID-19 and physical distancing guidelines, services at the Centre have been reduced,with fewer youth and clinicians able to access the office. To support increased access on siteand virtually, it is proposed that the $16,5000 be granted to the CYHC for the purchase Personal Protective Equipment, including plexiglass at desks, masks, sanitizer; IT equipment(computer, head-sets, tablets); an online service delivery platform to facilitate virtual counselling and medical services; and advertising regarding service delivery options so youthcan be informed about how to receive services.

City staff recommends to Council that the $16,500 funding to be received from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund be provided to the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre to support virtual and in-person counselling services.

As for the Rosedale Skateboard park:

The City of Chilliwack invited proponents to submit a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the design and construction of the Rosedale Skateboard park with the assigned budget of $180,000 in 2021.The design phase in 2020 will include involvement and consultation with the local community as well as youth user groups to customize the design to the community’s needs and wants. Construction will take place in 2021. Three (3) proponents submitted RFEI documents for this project.

Staff have evaluated the RFEI submissions and are recommending that the following three (3)proponents move forward to the next stage and be forwarded Request for Proposal (RFP) documentsfor the “Rosedale Skateboard Park Design/Build Project”.

1. Grindline Skatepark Design and Construction. / WSP Landscape Architects.

2. New Line Skateparks Inc. / Van der Zalm and associates Inc.

3. Cedar Crest Lands (BC) Ltd. / Transition Construction / Binnie and associates.

Council meets Tuesday at 3PM and can be followed on the City’s YouTube Channel.