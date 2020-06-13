Trans Mountain Pipeline Crude Spill at Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford – Pipeline Shut Down

Abbotsford/Calgary (With files from CP) – A crude oil spill from the Trans Mountain pipeline at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, has been contained and crews are working clean up protocol.

The company says in a media release:

Trans Mountain is responding to a release at our Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford B.C. Crews on site have contained a spill on Trans Mountain property and cleanup is underway. Applicable regulators have been notified and there is no threat to the community.

In the early morning hours of June 13, 2020, an alarm was received at our control centre. The pipeline was immediately shut down and crews were dispatched to investigate.

The pipeline remains shut down and an Incident Command Post has been set up to manage the incident and cleanup. Local authorities and responders have been informed.

An investigation into the cause is underway; there is no estimated volume at this time, but it has been fully contained.

Updates will be posted as new information becomes available at www.transmountain.com.