Chilliwack – The 2020 Sardis Secondary Commencement Ceremony video. This type of video format has become the norm in this day of the pandemic. This should not nor does not diminish the hard work from all Grade 12 grads who now move into post-secondary life.

Congratulations!

The logistics and bugs were ironed out in May and the school reached out to a media company, InMist Media House, to produce a web only ceremony.

“Once a Falcon, always a Falcon…”

Click here for the ceremony https://youtu.be/AfKrJT7jRpM