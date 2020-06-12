Abbotsford Alano Club Garage Sale & Fundraiser – Saturday June 13

Abbotsford – Alano and other recovery clubs are sadly, forgotten when there are fundraisers for non-profit societies. They are NOT shelters, food banks or detox. Thus, rarely come up in discussion. The Abbotsford Alano, like it’s fellow club in Chilliwack, can trace it’s community roots to the late 1940’s and early 1950’s.

Alano and Recovery Clubs are liken to a clean and sober social community centre.

The Abbotsford Alano, like others, remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean they don’t have the regular bills to pay.

Hydro, basic upkeep, standard building maintenance.

On Saturday June 13, the Alano is holding a garage sale and fundraiser for the club at 34965 Glenalmond Place (Off Mckee near McMillan). This is from 8:30AM to 2PM Rain or shine.

Sadly, insult to injury, some items were stolen from the garage of the host. So the Alano REALLY needs your help.