RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Wesley Holdsworth

Mission – Mission RCMP need your help in locating missing person Wesley HOLDSWORTH.

HOLDSWORTH was last seen in Mission on June 9, 2020.

HOLDSWORTH is described as a 39 year old Caucasian male, 6’2″, 200lbs with short brown hair, green eyes. He did not have access to a vehicle but may be taking the bus.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HOLDSWORTH, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA. The above information was released by Cpl Teresa PARSONS 604-826-7161.