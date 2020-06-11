Op/Ed – Open Message from APD Chief Mike Serr

Abbotsford ( OPINION) – A message from the Abbotsford Police Department’s Chief Serr and the Abbotsford Police Board: The Abbotsford Police Department is proud to serve and protect our community. We pledge to treat everyone fairly, with respect, and continue to build genuine relationships with our citizens.

Every day the Abbotsford Police strive to uphold our values of service, honour, integrity and courage. We know that the trust we have built could be eroded if we do not treat all people fairly, with respect, compassion, and free from biases.

The Abbotsford Police Department works hard to earn and maintain your trust, but we are not perfect, no one is. We have made mistakes, but we can promise you that we are always committed to trying to be better, learning from our mistakes and the mistakes of others, and listening to you.

The men and women of the AbbyPD proudly put on their uniforms every day to serve and protect Abbotsford; but more importantly, they are part of our community as friends, neighbours, children’s coaches, and community volunteers.

Unfortunately, the COVID19 pandemic temporarily put our community outreach programs “on pause”; however, we want to re-engage and are looking for safe ways to connect.

You have a voice. If you have questions, concerns, or simply want to be heard, connect with us by emailing officechiefconstable@abbypd.ca to begin a conversation. We also invite you to attend a Police Board meeting, which are held monthly (https://www.abbypd.ca/meeting-schedule-and-minutes) or contact the Abbotsford Police Board directly at abbypdboard@abbypd.ca or by calling 604-864-4724.

As one of the most diverse communities in Canada, we recognize that the lived experience of every person is unique and important to them. Our slogan is “Strength in Community,” and we assure you this is not just a phrase but words we live by and part of our DNA. We are stronger together and your perspective matters to us.

It is important that you know that police officers in British Columbia are subject to comprehensive police oversight through governing bodies such as Police Boards, The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), and The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC); but more than anything we hold each other accountable. The Abbotsford Police Department is an evolving organization.

We have always relied on our community’s overwhelming support. Public trust and accountability are the cornerstones of policing and we want our community to continue to be a place where everyone feels safe. Now, as in the past and every day going forward, we are here for you.