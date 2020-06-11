Limited Selection of Surrey Summer Day Camps Starting July 6

Surrey – The City of Surrey will offer a limited selection of summer day camps for children ages 3 to 12 from July 6 to August 28. Registration will open June 14 at 9 p.m.

“Knowing that kids need to have safe and supervised activities this summer, I am delighted to announce that we will be offering day camps that can be adapted to not only follow all health protocols, but to provide children with safe and engaging activities”, said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The safety of our children and staff is paramount, and we will actively monitor our day camps throughout the summer and modify protocols if necessary.”

All day camps will be led by fully trained leaders following enhanced health protocols at the following locations:

• Don Christian Community Centre, Kwomais Point Park, Surrey Nature Centre, 1881 Town Hall and Anniedale School starting July 6

• Newton Athletic Park, Historic Stewart Farm and Bear Creek Park starting July 13

• Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre starting July 20

Additionally, Licensed Preschool Camps will be offered at the following locations from July 6 to August 28:

• Elgin Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and Don Christian Community Centre

The safety of our kids and staff is top priority. All summer day camps will operate under strict guidelines developed in conjunction with the Fraser Health Authority, Provincial Mandates and Health and Safety Standards. These health guidance for schools and childcare programs guidelines support the procedures needed for safe camp operations. Our enhanced health and safety measures include:

Smaller camp sizes

Activities to be held mainly outdoors

Routine daily screening for all staff and campers

Routine and frequent environmental cleaning

Educate and promote good hygiene and respiratory etiquette for children

Continuous hand washing throughout the day

Physical distancing guidelines

Individual supplies for each child

Designated and separated spaces for entry and exit from camps

The decision to open these services is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment, and stressing “appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play.”

Registration opens on Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. online or by phone, 604-501-5100. For more information on summer day camps visit surrey.ca/daycamps.