Abbotsford Spray Parks to Re-open June 13

Abbotsford – Abbotsford’s spray parks will be open with new community safety protocols on June 13.

The re-openings include:

● Mill Lake Park – 2310 Emerson Street

● Shadbolt Park – 36086 Shadbolt Avenue

● Spud Murphy Park – 32285 Hillcrest Avenue

Visitors are reminded to maintain physical distancing of 2 metres and are asked to stay home when sick. Park users are reminded to bring their own hand sanitizer as not all playgrounds are in parks with washroom facilities. Playgrounds, Sport courts including tennis, pickleball, basketball and skate parks have already re-opened.

Re-opening these recreation amenities is in alignment with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan. The City continues to engage with Fraser Health, as well as the Provincial and Federal government for information on revised best practices for re-opening safely.

FYI:

City Facilities: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/emergency_program/city_services_update_covid_19/city_services_reopening_information.htm