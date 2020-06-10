SPCA UPDATE – Mystery Solved – Abbotsford Dog Had Plastic Muzzle, NOT Duct Tape

Abbotsford – This story has taken social media by storm over the last few days, just from the cruelty. A scared dog running around Abbotsford. It appeared that someone duct taped its mouth shut and no one can get near it to help.

On Facebook from Wednesday June 10:

Mystery of Abbotsford Dog Solved.

Thank you to everyone who has been following the efforts by Petsearchers, the BC SPCA and other volunteers to investigate a report made on June 2 about an abandoned dog wandering on Discovery Trail in Abbotsford with what appeared to be hockey tape wrapped around his muzzle. After days of searching and several sightings on cameras installed by Petsearchers, it has been confirmed that the dog belongs to a resident of the area who frequently walks along the trail and allows his dog to explore off-leash. What appeared to be hockey tape, was in fact, a traditional plastic muzzle. Thank you to everyone who reached out in concern for this dog – we are happy to report this happy ending!