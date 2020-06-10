Re-Booting the Film & TV Industry re: COVID

Fraser Valley (with files from Creative BC/Global) – Let’s clear up some misinformation. The Film and Television industry were never shut down due to COVID. Many producers closed the studios as a precaution.

For instance, chillTV’s Ryder Lake Studios remains open, and practicing safe social distancing.

Border restrictions remain in place so if cast and crew come from outside Canada, they do have to go into a 14 day quarantine.

As of Wednesday June 10, you will start to see film crews in the Valley starting with a production in Mission.

WorkSafeBC made recommendations for Hollywood North which started June 5.

The WorkSafeBC recommendations include drastically changing the sorts of scenes viewers are used to, including any scene requiring close contact.

“The performer has the right to refuse close contact with other performers, such hugging, kissing, and stunts requiring close contact. Scenes involving singing, loud yelling, or the use of wind instruments may increase the risk of transmission,” the guidelines state.

“Where possible, film these outdoors and/or ensure adequate distancing between people.”

WorkSafeBC requires that motion picture industry employers have a WorkSafeBC-compliant COVID-19 Safety Plan in place (they also provide a 6-Step COVID-19 Safety Plan Template to help employers prepare).



Additional detailed resources under development by industry will support employers to further enhance their health and safety plans and practices during COVID-19.

Tools, links and resources regarding compliant restart for employers are all provided below.

Creative BC offers a Two-Page Overview with FAQ’s and a Visual Guide