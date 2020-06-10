ICBC Road Tests for Commercial Drivers Resume June 11

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – In line with B.C.’s Restart Plan, ICBC is now moving forward with a phased approach to offering in-person driver licensing services. Commercial road tests (Class 1 – 4) can resume, and will be by appointment only.

Starting June 11, customers wishing to obtain a commercial licence can call 1-800-950-1498 to book an appointment. We ask customers for their patience as we anticipate high call volumes. Priority appointments will initially be provided to customers who had their commercial road test appointments cancelled between March 17th and March 30th.

The plan for resuming road tests is focused on the health and safety of our employees and customers, aligned with the guidelines set out by the Provincial Health Office and WorkSafeBC, and developed in consultation with our employees and MoveUP.

Customers are asked to arrive on-time for their appointment with the required identification and ensure the interior of their vehicle is clean. Upon arrival, they will be asked a series of health screening questions and provided a mandatory medical-grade mask to wear for the duration of the road test.

Driver examiners will continue to conduct road tests from inside the customer’s vehicle to ensure the examiner is able to fully assess the road test and to take control of the vehicle in the event of an emergency. Driver examiners will be provided the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) which can include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers.

To date, ICBC has secured sufficient PPE for this initial phase. ICBC is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible. The timing of that expansion will be dependent on the successful roll-out of this initial phase and our continued ability to secure sufficient PPE for our employees and customers.