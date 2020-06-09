Celebration 125: Podcast with Victoria Brookes on her life in Agassiz, work in Agriculture and more (VIDEO)

Agassiz/Kent (John Henry Oliver) – This Celebration 125 podcast with Victoria Brookes was recorded on the phone with John Henry Oliver. Even though most events for the 125th-anniversary celebrations this year have been moved to 2021, our interviews with local storytellers continue. Victoria talks about her family life in Burnaby in her younger days, her education in agriculture, the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival, and more. (Thank you for your support of these podcasts. It’s greatly appreciated!)