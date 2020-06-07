chillTV – The Music of Chilliwack Tonight! “NAXX” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s The Music of Chilliwack Tonight! featuring “NAXX”.

When we first set off to create Chilliwack Tonight!, our intention from the get go was to focus a segment of our show on music. We were very aware that Chilliwack had some amazing performing and recording artists and wanted to share that with our audience.

It’s with great pleasure that we would like to begin releasing these music segments, complete with the artist interview, in a separate series on chillTV, called “The Music of Chilliwack Tonight!”.

Our first feature is from this week, NAXX, and his new single Baby, I Love You. We’ll be releasing more of these music segments over the coming weeks.

Watch and enjoy!

