Slo-Pitch Players Are Happy – Chilliwack Opens Grass Fields June 11

Chilliwack – Since the provincial government moved into Phase Two of the COVID-19 guidelines the City of Chilliwack has been working diligently behind the scenes collaborating with a number of organizations and municipalities to establish a way we can move forward and in a manner that hold the safety of our clients and staff as the top priority. Initially local governments closed all our outdoor and indoor facilities as a way to support Dr. Bonnie Henry’s direction and the Provincial edicts which had placed, and still has, the province under emergency order.

With the moving into Phase Two the City have strategically started to open some of the outdoor facilities starting with skateboard parks, courts and that effective June 11, 2020 users will be able to book grass facilities. This date will allow the Parks division, the required, five working days to groom the fields so that they are ready for bookings. They do ask until that date all users (organized or not) remain off the fields to ensure no damage is done.

All regular users will be given priority in the bookings however in order to be able to allow others access we ask that the regular users contact our office via email prior to 9:00am Monday June 8, 2020 informing of your commitment to play. After that the City will begin booking the facility on a first-come-first served basis.

The City of Chilliwack will not be monitoring execution of play in regards to the COVID-19 provincial guidelines and suggest that if you are looking for safe ways to implement your activities you contact your Provincial Sport Organization, other sport sanctioning bodies or any of the following resources:

BC CDC

ViaSport

BCRPA

WorkSafe BC

Fraser Health Authority

If you have any questions in regards to this communique please do not hesitate to contact via an email reply or by contacting the Recreation and Culture Department at 604-793-2904. To confirm your intent to play or to book please contact any of the following:

Ricki-Lee Harris at harris@chilliwack.com

Kristy Hahn at hahn@chilliwack.com

Lorie Hill at hill@chilliwack.com

Carol Marleau | Manager of Recreation Services and Corporate Wellness | Recreation & Culture – Administration

P: 604-793-2964 | F: 604.795.8443 | E: marleau@chilliwack.com

City of Chilliwack | 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC, Canada V2P 8A4 | www.chilliwack.com