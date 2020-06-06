First PNE, Now Drive In Donuts At Abbotsford Agrifair! June 19 – 21

TOPICS:
Abbotsford Agrifair

Posted By: Don Lehn June 6, 2020

Abbotsford/Vancouver – The PNE came up with the idea and now, the Abbotsford Agrifair will follow in its delicious footsteps.

We are now craving ……

Stuck for a Father’s Day gift or if you are just plain jonesing?
Keep watching the Abbotsford Agrifair Facebook page for more details, and you can help raise money for their next BIG announcement.

#AgriFairDonutDrive

Drive In Donuts …. you’re now hungry and … you’re welcome….

