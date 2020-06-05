SPCA UPDATE – Abbotsford Dog With Mouth Duct Taped Shut

Abbotsford – This story has taken social media by storm over the last few days, just from the cruelty. A scared dog running around Abbotsford. Someone duct taped its mouth shut and no one can get near it to help.

On Facebook from Friday June 5:

The BC SPCA Cruelty Investigations Department is working closely with Pet Searchers. Currently at this time, we do not have additional information but will provide updates as available.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out in concern regarding the report of a dog with duct tape on its muzzle on the Discovery Trail in Abbotsford. BC SPCA officers have been attending the scene since we received the report two days ago, along with representatives from other rescue groups. We have canvassed the area and spoken to people using the highly-populated section of the trail. There have been no sightings of the dog, either by our staff or others using the trail. Food has been left out and the BC SPCA and several other groups continue to to monitor the situation. If you see this dog, please call our Call Center to report it at 1-855-622-7722.