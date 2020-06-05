One Case of COVID-19 Found at Highstreet Walmart in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Fraser Health issued a advisory letter to anyone who recently shopped at the Highstreet Wal-Mart in Abbotsford.

The letter stresses: “We are being extra careful to let people know because, while small, there is a chance you could have been exposed to the virus”.

The dates and times are:

Sunday, May 24 between 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, May 25 between 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29 between 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 between 5:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who was at the store at that time and experiences symptoms including cough, sore throat, or chills is being told to self-isolate.

FVN obtained a copy of the letter: