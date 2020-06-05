Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 10, June 4, 2020 – Mayor Ken Popove plays “Wack Word!Special thanks to Nancy Guitar, Chris Fassbender, Rachel Caroline Plaza, and John Barson (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 5, 2020

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 10, June 4, 2020 – Mayor Ken Popove plays “Wack Word!

The first minute or two of our show reflects our thoughts on the Minneapolis incident that has sparked condemnation and protests around the world.

Special thanks to Nancy Guitar, Chris Fassbender, Rachel Caroline Plaza, and John Barson.

