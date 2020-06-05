UPDATE – Chilliwack Black Lives Matter March SHORTENED to Chilliwack Central Park – Friday June 5

Chilliwack – An organization called Chilliwack Black Lives Matter has organized a march is response to the death of an unarmed Minneapolis African American George Floyd.

Now fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd-degree murder. Floyd died when the officer knelled on his neck and blocked his airway.

Local organizers Leandra Soliel (a local Grade 12 student) and Max Gill stated on their Facebook page that the march will be from Chilliwack secondary school to the Chilliwack Colosseum.

UPDATE – from Leandra –

Hello everyone I hope everyone is ready for tomorrow. My team and I had met with the city and RCMP and unfortunately we had to CHANGE ROUTES

Timing and everything will still be the same please take a look at the new route (which ends at Chilliwack’s Central Community Park).

Starting point is still the same – SEE MAP BELOW.

Leandra Soliel‘s story is filled with the dealings of local racism.

She’s part of a network of teens at Chilliwack Secondary School committed to social justice. She says, racism exists in Chilliwack too –it’s just not talked about openly.

“We live in a really small city, it’s kind of diverse, however there are some issues with racism. I’m half First Nations and half African. Racism is something I face.”

This starts at 4PM Friday June 5th and should last until 6PM. See map below.

“This will be a peaceful march that will honour those who’s lives have been taken due to police brutality. Please wear masks and physically distant. Bring signs drums whatever you can to bring awareness and stop the silence.”