RCMP, IHIT Investigating Suspicious Death On Highway One Near Yale

Boston Bar – Early Wednesday morning (June 3, 2020 @4:15AM), RCMP responded to a report of an individual lying on the side of the Trans Canada Highway north of Yale. Upon attendance, front line officers located a victim suffering life-threatening injuries who succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with Hope RCMP.

Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. No further information is available for release at this time. The IHIT Media Relations Officer will forward further information.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).