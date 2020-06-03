City of Chilliwack Playgrounds and Outdoor Fitness Equipment Will Reopen by Friday

Chilliwack – Outdoor fitness equipment and all municipal playgrounds in Chilliwack will be open for use by Friday, June 5. Crews have already begun removing tape from play structures. Due to the high number of playgrounds within the city, regular cleaning and disinfection is not possible. Educational signage reminding users to follow proper hand hygiene will be posted at each location.

“We know it has been difficult for our residents to have limited access to park amenities,” said Mayor Popove. “I’m proud of the work our community has done so far; however, we all need to continue to follow guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer, including practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Individuals who wish to use playgrounds and outdoor facilities should maintain two metres (six feet) distance from others not in their household, wash and sanitize hands frequently, and disinfect personal equipment before and after use. Anyone who is feeling unwell should continue to stay home until their symptoms have resolved.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry continues to use the phrase “few faces in big spaces” and we hope Chilliwack will take this to heart,” said Mayor Popove. “It’s imperative that parents help their children understand the situation, and the importance of staying six feet apart from people outside your household, not touching your face and washing your hands frequently.”

City staff are in the process of formulating plans to safely reopen additional recreational facilities. Residents are asked to be patient as the City works to cautiously implement changes that will support community and staff safety. Visit chiliwack.com/COVID-19 for more information about the City’s response to COVID-19.