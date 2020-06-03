Chilliwack’s Slow Recovery In Real Estate

Chilliwack – With Phase 2 re-openings following the pandemic lockdowns, Chilliwack and its surrounding districts are showing encouraging signs of real estate activity. In fact, national predictions are already not proving accurate locally.

“Various national and provincial agencies have predicted a continued downturn in housing sales and prices once COVID restrictions started to relax,” said Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) President Kim Parley.

“We are finding this not to be the case in Chilliwack and area. In fact, as we see more listings come on to the market with people feeling more confident, the listings are actually averaging a 3% price increase from last month”.

REALTORS® have had to be creative over the past two months with a decrease in personal viewings during the height of the pandemic, added the CADREB President. Enhancements such as video virtual home tours have been effective for potential buyers to preview homes prior to making appointments to view, and it’s a tool that will likely stay.

There were 159 home sales in May, understandably down from the 280 in May of last year, with only 912 active listings on the market at month-end. The highest number of sales (19) were in the $600,000 – $649,999 range, followed by 17 sales in the $450,000 – $499,999 range. There were 4 sales of homes over the $1 million mark.

Courtesy CADREB