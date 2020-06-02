Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Five Facilities Including Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, Eden Care Centre, The Cedars, Worthington Pavilion Long Term Care, and the acquired brain injury unit at The Residence at Clayton Heights. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.

Last week the same declaration was made for Mission Federal Corrections Institution.

Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences, is a long term care, assisted living and independent living community in Maple Ridge.

Eden Care Centre, owned by Fraser Valley Care Centre Management Ltd., provides long term care services in Chilliwack.

The Cedars, owned by the Mission Association for Seniors Housing, is an assisted living and independent living facility in Mission.

The Residence at Clayton Heights, owned by The Pinnacle Care Group, supports long term care and acquired brain injury residents in Surrey.

Worthington Pavilion Long Term Care, owned by Fraser Health, provides long term care in Abbotsford.

To support these contracted and independent service providers, Fraser Health took a number of actions during their outbreaks. With the support of a SWAT team at each site, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

Allowing only essential visitors

Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

Communicating with patients, residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health has deployed more than 200 people as part of SWAT teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at each site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.