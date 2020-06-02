UPDATE – Chilliwack-Hope MP Endorses Mom’s e-Petition On Access To Life-Saving Medicines, Draft Guidelines

Chilliwack – Chilliwack resident Jocelyn James’ petition calling on the federal government to repeal changes to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB)’s drug pricing guidelines was signed by over 17,000 Canadians.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl endorses the petition.

James’ petition garnered the support of Chilliwack—Hope Member of Parliament Mark Strahl after she contacted Strahl to explain the devastating impact that a lack of access to new treatment was having on her family.

“This petition received overwhelming support from thousands of Canadians. New medicines can be a lifeline to those suffering from painful and debilitating illnesses for which conventional medicine has provided little help,” said Strahl. “Thank you to Jocelyn for creating this petition and thank you to each person who added your name, sending a message to the federal government that the changes being made to the PMPRB in Ottawa could deny Canadians access to life-changing therapies.”

The PMPRB sets drug pricing guidelines. Those guidelines are set to change on July 1st, 2020 and could result in new drugs being priced below the cost of research, development and production making it impossible to bring these new medicines to Canadians.

June 2 UPDATE:

On January 1, 2021, the amended Patented Medicines Regulations will come into force. Changes to the PMPRB’s pricing Guidelines are necessary for the regulatory amendments to be implemented. On November 21, 2019, the PMPRB published a draft set of new Guidelines for consultation with stakeholders and the public. Extensive feedback was received and the written submissions are available on the PMPRB website.

Based on this feedback, the PMPRB will publish a revised draft of the Guidelines on the week of June 15, 2020, to be followed by a 30-day written consultation period. Please consult the Consultation News section of this page for more information.

Message from the Chairperson – New coming into force date for the Patented Medicines Regulations

The amended Patented Medicines Regulations (“Regulations”) will now come into force on January 1, 2021.

As previously communicated, the PMPRB will move forward with the issuance of a revised set of draft Guidelines, followed by a written consultation period. The new draft will be published on the week of June 15, 2020, and the consultation period will be for 30 days. More details on the next and final phase of the PMPRB’s consultations will be announced closer to the date of publication of the revised draft Guidelines.

The PMPRB will continue to work with its stakeholders and interested members of the public to ensure that a fully operational set of Guidelines is ready in time for the coming into force of the regulatory amendments in January 2021. The final Guidelines will include transitional measures which will provide patentees sufficient time to take the necessary steps to come into voluntary compliance with the relevant price ceilings for both new and existing patented medicines.

From James’ Facebook page:

Steven and I want to thank you for your ongoing support to our federal petition and let you know that you are not just helping him, but also over 3 million other Canadians fight for their rights access to medication. The petition has received over 6500 signatures in less than a week, so amazing! My heart is full! 💜💜💜

