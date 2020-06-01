Chilliwack Rotary Launches Tech Drive – Donate Old + Broken Down Phones, Computers

Chilliwack– Have you Marie Kondo’d your home and are looking for a place to dispose of your unwanted, but still usable, technology? Baby monitors, iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets, computers…we want your old technology!

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is holding a Tech Drive for the entire month of June. On Wednesdays from 12:00-2:00 pm and on Saturdays from 10:00-12:00 pm, you can bring your unneeded, working technology to the Rotary Service Building at 44870 Wolfe Road (between Townsend Park’s gravel parking lot and the CARE Centre).

In a safe way, club members will direct you in donating the items and partnered with Wild Frog Systems, an IT Support organization in Chilliwack. Wild Frog’s technicians will pick up the items, clean and disinfect them, and then reformat the items to factory settings before returning them to the Rotary club for distribution.

Once the items are in good working condition, they’ll distribute them to school children that don’t have technology at home, to seniors’ care homes to allow their residents to connect with family remotely, and to the Chilliwack General Hospital so that patients can reach out to their family members too.

Chilliwack Rotary President Michael Berger said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our club and its members have looked for ways we can continue to be of service to the community, while ensuring safety for our members and citizens. We’ve made donations to the food bank, packed and distributed hampers to feed hungry school children, donated blood at blood drives, distributed ‘Good Neighbour’ cards in our neighbourhoods offering to do errands for shut-ins, and more. Now, with this tech drive, we can continue to support those in need in Chilliwack.”