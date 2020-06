Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs trade goaltender Kolby Thornton to Lloydminster Bobcats. With the return of Matheau Carron, there are too many goalies on the roster.

There is plenty of speculation about the upcoming season, loads of rumours and everyone with the BCHL is holding their breath.

The ideal situation for the BCHL is a mid September start with a full 54 game season…the league is hopeful it can begin play (with Medical health officials approval) with 25% arena capacity…the league also has a sliding scale schedule if full season isn't possible. — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) June 1, 2020