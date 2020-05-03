Chilliwack River Valley SAR/RCMP Investigate Off Road Accident – Two Missing Youths

Chilliwack River Valley – Shortly before 1pm Sunday afternoon, , the Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and Air Ambulance and Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were called to the scene of a tragic accident on the Foley Creek Forest Service Road (not far from Ford Mountain Correctional Centre).

Investigation has determined that a “side by side” style off road vehicle carrying a family of five, lost control and became submerged in approximately 15 feet of water.

Two adults and one child were able to escape but the two remaining youth passengers are unaccounted for.

The RCMP Dive Team has been called to the scene.