Strong Winds For Fraser Canyon, Possible Snow For Coquihalla/Highway 3

Fraser Canyon/Coquihalla/Fraser Valley – Welcome to the wacky weather of May. Environment Canada has issues weather statements for the Fraser Canyon (Winds) and Coquihalla (Possible Snow).

9:10 AM PDT Saturday 02 May 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton

Strong wind gusts early Saturday evening.



A cold front approaching the BC coast will sweep across the southern interior early this evening. Brief but strong, gusty winds, as well as isolated thunderstorms, are to be expected.



For the Fraser Canyon, southerly winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 are forecast this evening.



The southern Okanagan Valley, including Penticton, can expect very strong westerly wind gusts reaching 80 km/h early in the evening. The potential for heavy but brief downpours and isolated thunderstorms also exists.



Areas from Similkameen to South Thompson, and eastwards to the northern Okanagan Valley and the Shuswap, strong southwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are expected early in the evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

5:37 AM PDT Saturday 02 May 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Flurries are expected over high elevation highway routes of the southern BC interior Saturday night.



A vigorous cold front will cross the southern interior of BC. Rain will begin this evening, but as cold air moves in behind the front snow levels will drop rapidly. As this happens rain will change to flurries over higher elevations.



5 to 10 cm of snow is possible over higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.



The Okanagan Connector – Pennask Summit, Highway 3 – Allison Pass, and Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass will likely see 2 to 5 cm.



Strong, gusty winds are also possible with the passage of the front.