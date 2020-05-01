Fraser Valley/Toronto – This May, the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada brings the MS community together for MS Awareness Month with the launch of #WeChallengeMS, a nationwide virtual movement urging people to turn everyday acts into extraordinary actions. Throughout the month, MS communities across the country will connect virtually to rally with the tens of thousands of Canadians affected by MS.

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has impacted all Canadians. For Canadians living with and affected by MS, it presents additional concerns on top of an already challenging disease. The need for information, resources and support remains as urgent as ever. This MS Awareness Month, #WeChallengeMS by asking Canadians to turn ordinary hobbies like baking, running or cycling, into fundraising opportunities supporting Canadians affected by MS. On Sunday, May 24, MS communities across Canada will also rally at a nationwide virtual MS Walk.

“This is a difficult time for all Canadians and for Canadians living with MS, these are especially challenging times as the global pandemic adds an additional stress to an at-risk population,” says Pamela Valentine, president and CEO, MS Society of Canada. “As we navigate this new reality, it’s important to continue to come together as a community and support one another. Achieving a world free of MS will take all of us and every action taken by each caring Canadian brings us closer. By communities helping each other, we can all challenge MS together.”

The global campaign for this year’s MS Awareness Month, MS Connections, focuses on building communities and connections. By fundraising and participating in #WeChallengeMS, while maintaining physical distancing, Canadians can help provide a sense of community and essential support to people affected by MS while continuing to fund the research that is so fundamental to changing their lives.

For more information on #WeChallengeMS and how to participate, visit wechallengeMS.ca.

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus.