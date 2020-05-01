Fraser Health Update On Poultry Plants Including Chilliwack (Closure Order), Outbreaks At Long Term Care Facilities

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health is providing the following updates from Friday May 1:

Poultry processing plants:

Superior Poultry Processors Ltd, a Coquitlam-based poultry processing plant, remains closed at this time, following the public health order issues on April 24, 2020. To date, 49 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Case and contact management is ongoing. The facility will remain closed until the conditions of the order are met.

Sofina Foods, a Port Coquitlam-based poultry processing plant, remains open at this time. There is one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. Case and contact management is ongoing. All symptomatic employees have been tested. The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and we are working with the facility to update their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Late Thursday, Fraser Health Public Health issued a Closure Order for Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry to remain closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff working at the facility. All staff have been tested for COVID-19. The Closure Order is in place until Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry can demonstrate that they meet the parameters of the order, which includes addressing deficiencies at the site.

Long term care:

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Guildford Seniors Village, a long term care facility in Surrey owned by Retirement Concepts. Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this site.

While Fraser Health continue to make progress on outbreaks throughout the Fraser Health region, a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Worthington Pavilion Long Term Care. This site is located in Abbotsford and is owned by Fraser Health.

A Fraser Health SWAT team is at the site and communication with patients and families is underway.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site, and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff working at Worthington Pavilion Long Term Care will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 200 people as part of our rapid action teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.