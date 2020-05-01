Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 5, April 30, 2020 – Featuring Film Actor/Producer/Editor/Musician Chris Fassbender, Jeff Bonner & Taysey Taylor of @Tamihi AND MORE (VIDEO)

Chilliwack –

Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 5!

Guests:

Film Actor/Producer/Editor/Musician Chris Fassbender, with a special “outta this world” interview!

Musicians and entrepreneurs Jeff Bonner & Taysey Taylor of @Tamihi with the WORLD PREMIERE release of their new single and video!

Nancy Guitar of Small Talk with Nancy Guitar in “Tales from the Quarantine, with Nancy Cigar”!

“COVIDeo Corner”, with Rachel Caroline Plaza!

And ‘the voice’…Don Lehn!

ALSO….introducing something brand new…. ‘WACK WORD! …with your hosts Berris Karden and Geoff Edwards!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™