BCTF, BCPSEA Ratify Agreement – 2% Raises For Next Three Years

Victoria – Members of the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) and the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) have ratified an agreement under government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The mandate focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation. The irony is the fate of the current school year as the COVID backdrop.

The agreement covers more than 45,000 teachers represented by the BCTF who deliver education to students in the province’s 60 school districts.

Negotiated with the assistance of a mediator, the agreement includes:

A three-year term (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022);

general wage increases of 2%, 2% and 2%;

a 1% increase in 2020 to the top step of the teacher salary grid in each district; and

a mediated process on how to support successful bargaining negotiations in future years.

The Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate supports government’s commitment to improving the services people count on, making life more affordable and investing in sustainable economic growth. The mandate is consistent with B.C.’s commitment to sound fiscal management.

Currently, about 300,000 public-sector employees – 90% – are now covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.