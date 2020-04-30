The Latest On Line Scam

Fraser Valley – Don’t be fooled by this new scam! The Abbotsford Police Department has received an increased number of reports of fraudulent text and email messages.

In this latest scam, you may receive a message that appears to be sent by your boss (or other person in a position of trust, such as a pastor or principal). These emails may include your personal information (name, position, etc.) and use official-looking logos.

The scammer may ask you transfer money to them as it’s required to secure an important contract or prepare a confidential transaction, OR they may instruct you to buy iTunes or VISA cards, and send them the card PIN # or a picture of the codes on the back of the cards. However, once the money is transferred, or gift card information is shared, the money is gone.

Tips to avoid being duped by this type of scam:

Never reply with personal, confidential, or financial information to “verify” identity.

Carefully inspect the sender’s email address.

Double check with the sender if you receive a request for a wire transfer or gift card purchase to ensure the request is legitimate.

Please share this information with your coworkers so they are aware of the scam and know what to look for.

If you’ve been the victim of this scam, please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501), the Competition Bureau (1‑800‑348‑5358) or the your local police agency.