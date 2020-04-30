Team BC – Be the Spark Campaign – Sharing Uplifting Messages with Athletes, Coaches, Managers and Volunteers (VIDEO)

Victoria — Team BC staff are sharing uplifting messages with athletes, coaches, managers and volunteers to keep them inspired and active following the announcement in March that the Halifax 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) are postponed.

The Be the Spark campaign kicked off on April 30 with a video of Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC) and Team BC staff offering messages to ignite positivity and to keep athletes motivated to stay connected during these challenging times.

The Games, that were to bring together over 5,000 Indigenous youth from across North America to experience a major international sport competition and to share and celebrate their cultural heritages, were to be held in July but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“Team BC athletes and Development Squad athletes are encouraged to stay in touch with one another virtually through online workouts, video chat meetings, social media and teamwork challenges like the Team BC 19U female basketball Development Squad’s recent video of virtual catch,” said Team BC Chef de Mission Lara Mussell Savage. “We remind everyone to keep moving, keep soaring and Be the Spark.”