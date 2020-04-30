Bandits Sign NCAA Division 1 Star

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced Thursday that they have signed Cameron Forte for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Forte played three years of NCAA Division I basketball between the University of Georgia (2013-15) and Portland State University (2015-16) before beginning his professional career. A physical force around the rim, Forte has consistently ranked in the top 10 in scoring in each league that he has played in. Currently in his fifth year of professional basketball, Forte has played across the globe, including stops in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Kosovo, Taiwan and Uruguay.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Tempe, AZ, Forte arrived at Georgia after a stellar season in 2013 for Howard College where his 22.5 points per game helped the Howard College Hawks reach the quarterfinals of the NCJAA men’s basketball tournament. Forte’s scoring averaged ranked him fourth in the nation among all Division I junior college players and he shot 63 per cent from the field and averaged 7.5 rebounds to round out an impressive season. Forte would then transfer to Georgia where he would play two seasons with the Bulldogs. Forte averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 57.9 per cent from the field over the course of 64 games, including seven contests as a starter.

Forte transferred to Portland State University for his final NCAA season. Forte’s game continued to blossom where he flourished as an intimidating presence in the post and a double-double machine for the Vikings. Forte started 19 of 31 games for Portland State and averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal on 58 per cent shooting from the field. Forte scored an NCAA career-high 37 points against Eastern Washington on Jan. 20, 2016 and recorded a career-high 20 rebounds on Jan. 30, 2016 against Idaho.

“I am proud to continue my professional career with Coach Julius and the Bandits organization. The coaching staff and front office have made it clear that this is a team that values unity, culture and a commitment on both sides of the basketball. I look forward to bringing my work ethic, grit and physical play on both ends to the Bandits family,” Forte said.

Forte began the 2019-20 season with the London Lightning where in four games he averaged 29 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 67.5 per cent shooting from the field. After his stop with the Lighting, Forte joined Club Atlético Goes, a professional team in the Liga Uruguaya de Basketball. Forte averaged 24.2 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 61.1 per cent from the field.

“Cam is a special player. I met Cam in Asia three years ago and I was impressed with his energy, toughness, ability to score in the post and to rebound with players much bigger than him. Cam was a huge key to the championship we won at a prestigious world tournament in Shanghai last summer. I am really looking forward to working with Cam again,” Bandits Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Julius said.

