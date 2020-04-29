Chilliwack Woman Named Among 2020 BC Community Achievers

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Premier John Horgan and Anne Giardini, OC, OBC, QC, Chair of the BC Achievement Foundation, have named this year’s recipients of the BC Achievement Community Award, marking the 17th offering of these awards.

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” said Premier John Horgan. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

“It is an honour to celebrate the excellence and dedication of these 25 outstanding British Columbians,” added Giardini. “On behalf of all of us at the BC Achievement Foundation, I thank each of them for strengthening their communities and inspiring others to community action.”

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award are:

Aisha Amijee, Surrey

Dr. Paige Axelrood, Vancouver

Domingo (Dom) Bautista, Richmond

Duncan Bernardo, Vancouver

Morgan Churchill, Fort St. John

Dr. Mary Anne Cooper, Port Moody

Carolyn Duerksen, Prince George

Lorrie Fleming, 70 Mile House

Julie Fowler, Wells

Bonnie Harvey, Cranbrook

Gloria Kravac, Burnaby

Larissa Lapierre, Port Coquitlam

Steven (Steve) Little, Terrace

Jacqueline Macgregor, Chilliwack

Myles Mattila, Kelowna

Valerie Murray, Victoria

Leigh Pearson, Coldstream

Sarjeet Purewal, Surrey

John Ranta, Cache Creek

Ivan Sayers, Vancouver

Steven (Steve) Sorensen, Sooke

Carolina Tatoosh, Port Alberni

Jim Terrion, Prince George

Dr. Andrea Walsh, Victoria

Shayne Williams, New Westminster

An independent committee selects the recipients of the BC Achievement Community Award. The 2020 selection committee members are Mayor Lee Brain of Prince Rupert, Mayor Michelle Staples of Duncan, and past recipients, Lolly Bennett, Aart Schuurman Hess and Andy Yu.

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony in Victoria, in the presence of the Honourable Janet Austin, OBC, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. Each recipient will receive a certificate and a medallion designed by BC artist Robert Davidson, OC, OBC. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony planned for the end of April has been postponed to a future date to be announced.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established in 2003 whose mission is to honour excellence and inspire achievement. The BC Achievement Community Award was the first initiative of the foundation, followed by the Carter Wosk Award in Applied Art and Design, BC’s National Award in Canadian Non-Fiction (2005-2018), the Fulmer Award in First Nations Art, and the Indigenous Business Award.