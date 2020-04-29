Chilliwack Magician Chris Funk Joins World-class Entertainers to Help Animals in Need WEDNESDAY APRIL 29 4PM PT (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Chris Funk the Wonderist is bringing part of his world-renowned stage show to the masses as part of a live online magic show on April 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.- 4PM PT.

Chris Funk Website is here.

“Magicians Helping Animals” is a special one-hour event being hosted by “World Champion of Magic” Greg Frewin. Hosted on YouTube, the show will feature eight other prominent acts, including America’s Got Talent season 13 and Champions winner Shin Lim, Max Maven, and Frewin himself. While the family-friendly show is free, viewers are asked and encouraged to donate to the Niagara SPCA to support local animal shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we could all use a little magic in our lives right now, and I’m honoured to have been invited to do this by one of my childhood idols,” says Funk. “It’s an exciting challenge to perform magic online, and it’s for a great cause that’s pretty near and dear to me.”

Funk will be performing one of his signature illusions, blending music, comedy, and magic.