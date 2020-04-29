AbbyPD Officers Read Children’s Books Online (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Although classes aren’t in session, homeschooling goes on! In support of the community’s parents and children, the Abbotsford Police Department is presenting a unique approach to story time.

Over the next month, AbbyPD will be posting a five-book video series of local police officers reading children’s books aloud.

Several members of the Abbotsford Police Department will be reading their favorite bedtime stories. The series starts with the Integrated Service dog KARMA and her partner, AbbyPD’s Constable Shaun Nagel (youtube link- https://youtu.be/-pX60Vd7t5I), followed by AbbyPD’s Constable Cuffs, a Community Police Sergeant, a Patrol Officer, an Intelligence Unit Officer, a Youth Officer and the Media Sergeant.

AbbyPD’s story time will be published weekly on the department’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, facebook.com/AbbyPoliceDept/ and Instagram instagram.com/abbotsfordpd/channel/.