UPDATE – The 148th Annual Chilliwack Fair Goes Digital Due To Covid-19 – Fill Out SURVEY

Chiliwack – The 148th edition of the Chilliwack Fair won’t happen as a traditional get together at Heritage Park. But with technology, it will still happen.

Sort of..

In their statement, fair organizers says that: we have made the difficult decision that the 148th Annual Chilliwack Fair will not happen as originally planned this August 7-9, 2020. But…we are so excited to keep our 148 year old history going strong by holding a virtual Fair this summer. We are in the early stages of this new and exciting idea,so stay tuned for more information.

Fair organizer Cathy Oss and her crew want to engage the community in the best way they can with the virtual fair this summer, and need your help to see what aspects you are most interested in participating in online. Please share with family and friends…the more responses they get, the better they can plan! https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRYPB3F

The Fair website is here www.chilliwackfair.com.