Province Setting Up Food Trucks For Truckers On Coquihalla, Delta, Kamloops

Fraser Valley/Delta/Coquihalla/Victoria – Food trucks are being set up at provincially owned locations throughout B.C. to support commercial truck drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of B.C. is forgoing the usual restrictions and fees for food-truck operators who want to set up on key stops for commercial truck drivers, in locations where it is safe to do so, at the currently reduced traffic volumes. Vendors are operating at rest areas, weigh scales and other commercial truck pullouts throughout the Lower Mainland and southern Interior, with more expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Current locations on provincial property with permitted food trucks, providing commercial truck drivers with more food options during their travels:

Nordel CVSE Inspection Station in Delta

Zopkios Brake Check on Highway 5, approximately 57 kilometres north of Hope

Britton Creek Rest Area on Highway 5, approximately 62 kilometres south of Merritt

Kamloops Weigh Scale in City of Kamloops – food served free of cost once per week by the Salvation Army

Food truck operating times will vary at these locations. In a separate initiative, members of the BC Trucking Association have spearheaded the Meals for Truck Drivers BC pilot, setting up food trucks at various commercial cardlocks throughout the province. Restaurants have also reopened many locations along Canadian highways for take out and restroom use for commercial drivers.

Along with allowing food trucks, the Province has recently completed the installation of more than 25 portable toilets at commercial pullouts and inspection stations in the province to improve travel for commercial truck drivers.