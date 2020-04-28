District of Kent Council Highlights – Liberation of Holland Day, BC Hydro Community Re-Greening Program

Kent/Agassiz – Highlights From the District meeting of April 27, 2020:

Public Hearing Goes Virtual

For the first time in the District of Kent, residents were invited to “attend” the public hearing by tuning into the webcast using Microsoft Teams. Eight individuals registered to participate in this way.

For more information on this initiative please contact the Corporate Services Department at 604-796-2235 or by email at [email protected].

Home Occupation

The adoption of Bylaw No. 1639 expands home occupation opportunities in the District of Kent. For more information on this bylaw or home occupation please contact the Development Services Department at 604-796-2235 or by email at [email protected].

COVID-19 Update

Mayor and Council continue to participate in virtual meetings with community leaders to discuss the health situation related to COVID-19.

Hospitals and doctors’ offices are reporting a decrease in visits. After a virtual meeting with Minister Robinson, Mayor Pranger stated: “it is important for residents to continue to see their doctor’s as serious illnesses should be addressed. It is safe to call 911 and go to local hospitals.” Clinics and family medical doctors are seeing patients currently. It is recommended that you call your doctor first so they can advise on treatment options available.

Mayor Pranger and Council acknowledged the continuing hard work of front line and essential workers who are keeping our community going.

For more information on COVID-19 updates, please visit: www.kentbc.ca

Mayor Declares Liberation of Holland Day

Mayor Sylvia Pranger declared May 2, 2020 as Liberation of Holland Day in the District of Kent.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of troops led by the First Canadian Army who liberated the Netherlands from German occupation during the Second World War.

The Pranger family immigrated to Canada from Holland in 1952 and is especially grateful for what the Canadians did. Their efforts to free Holland will never be forgotten.

BC Hydro Community Re-Greening Program

Valley View Cemetery

Council highlighted the contribution of BC Hydro towards the Valley View Cemetery Beautification project.

A grant of $2,200.00 was received by the District. This grant not only enhances the community, it promotes the planting of appropriate trees to reduce power line encroachment.

Local Government Awareness Week

Due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, a virtual version of Local Government Awareness Week will be offered for the week of May 17 to 23, 2020. Events will include:

Virtual tours of the wastewater treatment plant, fire and emergency services and Municipal Hall

Hanging basket workshop led by the District’s gardener

Trivia

Geocache Adventures

Watch for more information on the District of Kent’s website: www.kentbc.ca