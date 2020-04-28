Cottonwood Mall – The Upgrade VIDEO

Chilliwack – Cottonwood Mall has had an interesting few years. The changing landscape has seen Zellers, Sears and Target come and go.

On the horizon, Save On Foods, Old Navy, Cora Restaurants and Club 16 to name a few.

The Mall remains open. London Drugs, Cobbs Bread, medical services are open. All doors to the mall remain open during business hours due to fire regulations.

The Mall released a time-lapse video of the construction site.