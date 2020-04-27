UPDATE – Vedder Greenway Trails Remain Open After Public Pushback

Posted By: Don Lehn April 27, 2020

Chilliwack – Originally, to promote physical distancing, the Vedder Greenway trails had been temporarily reclassified by the City of Chilliwack. Over the weekend, some sections were closed to cyclist and equestrian users.

The city received plenty of push back spearheaded by the group Cycle Chilliwack.

City of Chilliwack spokesperson Glen MacPherson said they heard from concerned walkers, cyclists and equestrians that social distancing would be a priority and everyone should have access to the trails.

With the warmer Spring weather on the way and the need for some sanity to get out of the house, this decision was welcomed.

Below is the trail map that outlined the closures.

